Be The Match Event a Success

03/31/2022

Be The Match Event a Success

On Tuesday, the Be the Match bone marrow donor event took place at CCS High School. Several got swabbed, but just as important, students were stopping by that weren't quite 18 yet to register. When they turn 18, they will get information sent to them on how to become part of the registry.

"I wanted to volunteer at this event because I learned about it when we had a community service project we had to do. I'm in community health care and this is very important to me," said Ariadne Hodgson.

Left to Right: Back row: Ln Alessi, (Vincenza's mother), Jennifer Pinder and Rebecca Burk-Sciallo, event organizers and teachers. Front Row: Students Ariadne Hodgson, 12th grade and Malachi Sciallo, 11th grade, volunteers.