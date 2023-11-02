Letter from Bernadette Winters Bell

Benton Is Right for Clerk Role

Otsego County has an excellent prepared candidate for county clerk in MacGuire Benton, who has served as a village board member, was appointed deputy Otsego County elections commissioner and has been consistently employed by the same fantastic local business for a decade, with operations and distribution management at the core of his responsibilities.

The existing and future circumstances and quandaries (known and unseen) require an elected official to possess the ability to delicately balance both the wisdom and willingness to employ rational reasoning, creativity and solid decision-making skills. MacGuire’s professional experience, vision, willingness to listen, learn and lean into issues needing attention are among his many attributes that demonstrate his preparedness for accomplishing the goals and responsibilities of this office.

Benton astutely plans to reopen the Oneonta DMV. The decision to close it has resulted in a grave disservice to the citizens of Otsego County. It stripped services away from thousands of residents with the only remaining office in Cooperstown, a village of 1,800 people. A county of 58,000 residents necessitates more than a single office that so many use so often.

In addition, the many other businesses in Oneonta and surrounding towns have been negatively impacted by this misguided and damaging decision. Visits often included stops for local shopping—coffee, gas, groceries and neighborhood specialties. MacGuire Benton is the right candidate for Otsego County clerk.

Bernadette Winters Bell

Oneonta