Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Bernadette Winters Bell

Benton Is Right for Clerk Role

Otsego County has an excellent prepared candidate for county clerk in MacGuire Benton, who has served as a village board member, was appointed deputy Otsego County elections commissioner and has been consistently employed by the same fantastic local business for a decade, with operations and distribution management at the core of his responsibilities.

The existing and future circumstances and quandaries (known and unseen) require an elected official to possess the ability to delicately balance both the wisdom and willingness to employ rational reasoning, creativity and solid decision-making skills. MacGuire’s professional experience, vision, willingness to listen, learn and lean into issues needing attention are among his many attributes that demonstrate his preparedness for accomplishing the goals and responsibilities of this office.

Benton astutely plans to reopen the Oneonta DMV. The decision to close it has resulted in a grave disservice to the citizens of Otsego County. It stripped services away from thousands of residents with the only remaining office in Cooperstown, a village of 1,800 people. A county of 58,000 residents necessitates more than a single office that so many use so often.

In addition, the many other businesses in Oneonta and surrounding towns have been negatively impacted by this misguided and damaging decision. Visits often included stops for local shopping—coffee, gas, groceries and neighborhood specialties. MacGuire Benton is the right candidate for Otsego County clerk.

Bernadette Winters Bell
Oneonta

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Barown: Benton Can Get the Job Done

As a registered Republican, I am writing in support of MacGuire Benton being elected as our next Otsego County clerk in this November’s general election. As village administrator, I worked with MacGuire when he was a member of the Village of Cooperstown Board of Trustees. I found him to be very diligent with the responsibilities of village trustee.…

Marra: Support, Vote for Benton

I have known MacGuire Benton for over a decade. During that time period, I have come to know MacGuire on many levels, as a friend, a colleague, and a valued employee. For almost this entire 10-year period, MacGuire has been employed by the Cooperstown Distillery.…

Basile, Benton Open Up About Themselves, Co. Clerk Position

Otsego County clerk candidates Jennifer Basile (REP,CON) and MacGuire Benton (DEM, CSE) answer 10 questions about why they are seeking the role, their qualifications, and their thoughts on the job and its responsibilities.…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

For a limited time, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE