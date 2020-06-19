Bell Rung 155 Times, Hailing Emancipation

JUNETEENTH MARKS SLAVERY’S END

Tom Heitz, former vestry member at First Congregational Church, Cooperstown, rings the bell 155 times, beginning at noon today, to mark the end of slavery in 1865. Rev. LaDana Clark and Jim Leslie stand sentinel. Inset, A “Freedom” display stands in front of the Historic Marker noting that the church, in 1827, was the site of a celebration by local blacks as slavery came to an end in New York State. Looking up at the belfry, inset right, is Katie Boardman, director of music. Today is Juneteenth, which for the first time is a holiday for state workers, and Governor Cuomo has pledged to make a state holiday by June 19, 2021. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)