Letter from MacGuire Benton

Benton: ‘I Want To Work for You’

The race for Otsego County Clerk is coming to a close. The general election is this Tuesday, November 7th. It’s the honor and privilege of my life to be on your ballot and to have the opportunity to serve as our next county clerk. I’ve spent my life here in Otsego County. I’m a product of our communities and a proud graduate of our public schools.

I made the decision early in my life to stay here, build a career and dedicate my life to public service. I grew up in a home where service to others was prioritized. You stay in your community. You contribute and help build on the generations that came before you. I know I share those values with the people of Otsego County.

My experience in the public and private sector informs my candidacy and has prepared me to serve as our next county clerk. I’ve served as a village board member, I’ve worked in county government as deputy Otsego County elections commissioner, a vital clerical role with no room for error, and have spent the last 10 years working for a phenomenal local business. I’ve worked successfully with Republicans and Democrats to get things done many times in my career and will bring that same spirit with me to the Clerk’s Office.

Our next county clerk will face a number of pressing issues, from access to important government services to restoring lost revenue streams and keeping dollars local to better serve residents and taxpayers. I think we need people-centric leadership now more than ever. I want to work for you. I have the credentials, the vision and the energy to get the job done. I humbly ask for your vote.

MacGuire Benton
Candidate, Otsego County Clerk

