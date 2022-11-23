BERLIANT: Journalistic Efforts Appreciated

Letter from Leslie Berliant

I just wanted to send a note of thanks to you and your colleagues in the media. I am very grateful for what you do to keep the public informed and to hold elected officials and candidates accountable. Please keep doing that, our democracy needs you! We need you to keep questioning authority, dig into claims, and help get to the truth, even when it’s inconvenient for those in a position of power—especially when it’s inconvenient.

I know that some of you work at outlets that are under-resourced but you keep going, and some of you work incredibly long hours, all because you care about accuracy of information. And I know that many of you locally and nationally have been maligned by those who do find your work inconvenient for their purposes. Please know that I see you and appreciate you for all that you do.

Leslie Berliant

Cooperstown