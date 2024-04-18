Advertisement. Advertise with us

News Briefs: April 18, 2024

Watt To Present at CANO

ONEONTA—Community Arts Network of Oneonta will host opera singer and memoirist Kathleen Watt for its April Writers Salon event at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18. At the height of her career, Watt faced a devastating diagnosis that changed her life forever. She will share her story and read from her award-winning memoir, “Rearranged.” CANO will also host a creative writing workshop with Cooperstown writer, journalist and poet Leslie Berliant from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. Both events are free and open to the public, and will be held at Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue.

Psychic Fair Returns April 27

ONEONTA—SHIFT New York Psychic and Holistic Fair will return for its 18th year on Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature a wide variety of psychic reading, energy healing, metaphysical and spiritual events, classes, and vendors. There will also be workshops including aura photos, herbal remedies, jewelry, hypnosis, sound healing and more. One-day or two-day passes are available at the door, or in advance for a discount. Fair organizers recommend that participants pre-book sessions with practitioners in order to guarantee a spot. Visit https://shiftnewyork.com/ for more information. There will also be a psychic medium event at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. This SHIFT Fair will take place at Oneonta Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23.

