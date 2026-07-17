BFS Releases Results of HAB-associated Testing Conducted July 16

SPRINGFIELD—The SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station, in collaboration with the Otsego Watershed Supervisory Committee and the Otsego County Conservation Association, released the following statement today from BFS Director Florian Reyda:

“On July 7th, the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station notified the community about a small HAB (harmful algal bloom) as the first of the year. It was also reported to DEC. Today I am following up with results from the Environmental Laboratory Approval Program-certified laboratory here at the field station, in which we test for concentration levels of the toxin microcystin that is associated with HABs.”

As per Reyda, the summary of analysis of testing conducted on July 16 is as follows:

“Open water conditions: Overall, risk is low. The cyanobacterium/algae Microcystis is present, but toxins (MC) are at or below detection limit at mid-lake sites.

“MC was detected below quantifiable levels at the lake surface; MC not detected below the surface (down to 16 meters).

“Shoreline conditions: MC is present at low levels, dependent on wind and weather conditions. MC was found at quantifiable levels (0.4 ug/L) in areas where visibly cloudy water and/or surface debris mixed with sporadic foam were present). Note that ug/L is a unit of concentration that is micrograms per liter, equivalent to parts per billion.”

The public is advised to keep watch along the shoreline and at the water surface, especially in sheltered areas (boat slips, small coves, etc.), and to avoid discolored or cloudy water, green streaks, foamy accumulations, etc., as these areas may contain cyanobacteria and the associated toxins.

Suspicious conditions should be reported to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at https://dec.ny.gov/environmental-protection/water/water-quality/harmful-algal-blooms/notifications#Report)HABs.