BFS Weekly Test Results Reported

OTSEGO COUNTY—The SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station collected water samples between Thursday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 16 to evaluate the risk of harmful algal blooms. Colonies of Microcystis, the genus of cyanobacteria responsible for last year’s HAB, were visible in surface waters in moderate abundance, but toxins were not detected. A small area of shoreline near the BFS Main Lab outside of Cooperstown was cloudy with abundant Microcystis colonies for a short period of time and contained elevated levels of toxins. Protected areas, such as coves or the water around floating docks, may be subject to localized accumulations or blooms. Lake users should exercise caution, especially on behalf of small children and pets. Glimmerglass State Park closed its beach due to a potential bloom late in the evening of Monday, August 21; park officials declined to comment. Lake users are urged to report suspicious water conditions using the algal bloom report tool on https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/83310.html#Report.