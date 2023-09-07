Heat Wave Fuels HAB Risk

OTSEGO COUNTY—Swimming areas operated by the Village of Cooperstown, the Cooperstown Country Club and Springfield Public Landing closed on Tuesday, September 5 due to localized harmful algae blooms. The swimming beach at Glimmerglass State Park was also closed for much of the day on Monday, September 4, the final day of its season, but reopened around 2 p.m.

Researchers at SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station completed biweekly sampling on Tuesday and Wednesday, recording a “noticeable” increase in the abundance of Microcystis, the genus of cyanobacteria responsible for HABs on Otsego Lake. Full results of the water sampling are expected by the end of the day on Friday, September 8. BFS personnel reported a confirmed bloom at Public Landing; warning signage was installed and the bloom has been filed with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

“In short, this hot stretch of weather has stimulated growth of Microcystis,” said BFS Research Support Specialist Holly Waterfield. “Lake users should be cautious and assess the shoreline conditions before allowing pets and small children to wade.”

The BFS again urged the public to report any suspicious water conditions to the DEC using the tool at https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/83310.html#Report. HABs may form or dissipate rapidly and conditions may change without warning. Lake users should avoid contact with discolored or cloudy water and surface scums.