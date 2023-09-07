Advertisement. Advertise with us

Heat Wave Fuels HAB Risk

OTSEGO COUNTY—Swimming areas operated by the Village of Cooperstown, the Cooperstown Country Club and Springfield Public Landing closed on Tuesday, September 5 due to localized harmful algae blooms. The swimming beach at Glimmerglass State Park was also closed for much of the day on Monday, September 4, the final day of its season, but reopened around 2 p.m.

Researchers at SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station completed biweekly sampling on Tuesday and Wednesday, recording a “noticeable” increase in the abundance of Microcystis, the genus of cyanobacteria responsible for HABs on Otsego Lake. Full results of the water sampling are expected by the end of the day on Friday, September 8. BFS personnel reported a confirmed bloom at Public Landing; warning signage was installed and the bloom has been filed with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

“In short, this hot stretch of weather has stimulated growth of Microcystis,” said BFS Research Support Specialist Holly Waterfield. “Lake users should be cautious and assess the shoreline conditions before allowing pets and small children to wade.”

The BFS again urged the public to report any suspicious water conditions to the DEC using the tool at https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/83310.html#Report. HABs may form or dissipate rapidly and conditions may change without warning. Lake users should avoid contact with discolored or cloudy water and surface scums.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Steve Gaunt Completes Otsego Lake Swim

Why does one swim the length of Lake Otsego? Because it is a challenge, and it’s there. And so, at 8:02 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, Steven Gaunt plunged into 76-degree water at Council Rock to begin his 9-mile journey to Springfield Public Landing. Gaunt was accompanied by a kayak alternately paddled by his father, David Gaunt, his father-in-law, Mike Pikarsky, and friend Bill Wilson—to act as guide and to supply water and protein bars along the way—and a motorboat operated by Armin Sommer.…

Northrup: Ban Heavy Vehicles from State Route 80

Except for local deliveries, very large trucks and tour buses over 10,000 pounds should be prohibited on roadways next to Otsego Lake. Both roads adjacent to the lake have had catastrophic failures in recent years due to the fact that the underlying soil conditions simply do not support the ongoing impact of 18-wheeled trucks and large tour buses.…

Customers Still Without Power After Severe Storm

Otsego Electric Cooperative’s website reports 217 power outages as of 4:55 p.m., following severe thunderstorm activity earlier in the day. New York State Electric and Gas is currently showing 684 customers without power in Otsego County.…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE