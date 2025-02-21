BHN Accepting Applications for Summer Nurse Intern Program

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network is now accepting applications for its 2025 paid summer internship program, available to students studying nursing at locations throughout the network, including Cooperstown, Oneonta, Cobleskill, Little Falls, and Delhi.

These internships feature opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience in direct and indirect patient care, practice everything from assessment skills to procedure assistance, and experience professional life as part of a dynamic team, officials said. Nurse preceptors will work with interns to ensure they receive the most out of their experience, including career counseling, resumé advice, networking opportunities and more.

Summer Nurse Intern Program participants are paid $17.32 per hour and can earn three transferable college credits, paid for by Bassett. Nursing students in either a two-year or four-year program entering their senior year in 2025 are eligible.

To apply, applicants should prepare a short essay on their nursing interests and gather two letters of reference from college faculty. Visit https://www.bassett.org/careers/clinical-education-programs/bassett-summer-nurse-intern-program to learn more and apply. Interviews are scheduled on a rolling basis.

The 2025 summer session will take place from June 2, 2025, to August 9, 2025. Prospective applicants with questions are invited to reach out to Bassett Healthcare Network’s Nursing Education team by e-mailing NursingAcademics@bassett.org or calling (607) 547-6815.