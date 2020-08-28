Bill Crankshaw Is Going Home To Johnstown

CCS Superintendent Since 2016

COOPERSTOWN – Cooperstown Central School Superintendent Bill Crankshaw, here since 2016, is returning to his hometown as superintendent of the Greater Johnstown School District.

Crankshaw was appointed by the Johnstown board last night during a special meeting. Under a five-year contract, he’s set to officially assume the duties as the Johnstown superintendent on Dec. 1 or earlier, pending arrangements with Cooperstown, according to the announcement.

In Johnstown, he will will replace Interim Superintendent Karen Geelan, who has been leading the district since Patricia Kilburn left in the fall to take the position of district superintendent at Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES.

A graduate of Johnstown High School, Crankshaw began his education career teaching music for a year in the Fort Plain Central School District. After Fort Plain, he taught 7th-12th grade music in Johnstown for 14 years, and was the music department’s co-chair. He started his administrative career as principal of the Glebe Street Elementary School, where he stayed for four years before being named elementary principal, director of elementary curriculum and instruction and Committee on Special Education chairperson in the Northville Central School District.

In 2013, he was named superintendent of the Remsen Central School District and has been superintendent in Cooperstown since 2016.

HFM BOCES District Superintendent David Ziskin, who served as the Johnstown search consultant, says Dr. Crankshaw matches the candidate profile that was developed with community feedback at the start of the search process.

“The building of the candidate profile for the Johnstown superintendent was intentional and thorough. Feedback from the community, school personnel, the school board, and parents reflected a desire for a passionate leader who possesses strong fiscal and pedagogical experience as a superintendent. The collective feedback also indicated that familiarity and appreciation for our region and the Johnstown community was an important quality,” Ziskin said. “Dr. Crankshaw is a proven leader who expressed a resolute commitment to Johnstown throughout the search process.”

“He has all the important characteristics our community and constituents said are needed in our future superintendent,” Johnstown Board of Education President Christopher Tallon said. “Dr. Crankshaw not only has the experience that we were looking for but also has an in-depth knowledge of our school district and our community.”

“Coming home is meaningful – one thing I’ve learned in my career is that meaningful investment in a community one is passionate about is critical,” Crankshaw said. “I couldn’t be happier or more honored to return to Johnstown to work along-side its passionate educators on behalf of students.”

He received a bachelor’s degree in music education from Ithaca College and a master’s in music education from The College of Saint Rose. He earned his school administrative credentials at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and a doctorate in educational leadership from the Sage Graduate School.

Crankshaw lives in Gloversville and is an active member of the greater community. He serves as a board member of Lexington’s Transitions program, is a member of Rotary International, and is an adviser for the Caroga Arts Collective.