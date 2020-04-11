Birthday Serenade Surprises Joan Clark

Family and friends of Joan Clark, inset left, surprised the foremost resident of Main Street, Cooperstown, a few minutes ago with a “Happy Birthday ” serenade from across the street from today’s Riverwood, which for decades was Clark’s Men Shop, operated by her late husband, former Village Mayor Jerry Clark. Joan still lives above the store. In top photo, from right, are Sean Mulligan, son Paul and Mary Claire Clark, Fire Chief Jim Tallman with wife Nancy behind him, and Glen and Cindy Hubbell, Behind but not visible were Joan’s other son, Peter, Kathy Bitter and Sue Mulligan. Ask what birthday she’s celebrating, Paul said, ‘You ask,” but he allowed it’s a special one. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)