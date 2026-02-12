Letter from Ron Bishop

End Perversion of Justice

In a story from the Holy Bible’s Gospel of John (8:1-11), a woman is brought before Jesus by a group of religious leaders who claim that she was caught in adultery, for which the Law of Moses stated that she should be stoned to death. They were doubly wrong: The law (Leviticus 20:10, Deuteronomy 22:22) did not prescribe death by stoning, but it did call for both people engaged in adultery to be brought to justice. So, where was the man? I believe he represents the many privileged males who have escaped earthly justice, including those whose names, faces, and crimes we find redacted from the Epstein files released by the Department of Injustice.

How many “men of respect” are sheltered in those blackened pages? Which of our legislators? …influencers? …clergymen? …Supreme Court justices?

Think about it: If our pious national officials and their enablers were God’s only ambassadors, no one would know or even suspect that ours is a God of love, mercy and justice for the oppressed. I yield to their First Amendment right to lie to us, but no writings from any faith tradition I know of grant them the moral authority to shamelessly pervert justice for women and girls.

Now is the time to tear the masks off and end this pampering of pedophiles.

Ron Bishop

Cooperstown