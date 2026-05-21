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Letter from Chip Northrup

Charlie Had the Right Idea

The first political campaign that I was active in was for Barry Goldwater in 1964. I was an usher at the state convention. When Congressman Ron Paul ran for president, I backed him.

Although I had never heard of Charlie Kirk before he was assassinated, he said some things that Barry, Ron and I would have approved of: the U.S. has no business starting wars on behalf of Israeli politicians, and that a real Republican is a libertarian conservative, not an Epstein Bro.

Before Charlie got killed, he made it clear that America First meant staying out of foreign wars, that Thomas Massie is the most conservative member of Congress and that the Epstein files should be published without the use of Sharpies.

Now that Charlie is dead, the organization he founded, Turning Point, has turned on Massie, covered for the Epstein Class, and promoted the Hormuz Horror Show. Everything that Barry and Ron and Charlie wouldn’t have wanted.

I can’t vote in Kentucky, but if I could, I’d vote early and often for Massie. If Massie loses, then MAGA really has devolved into an Epstein Class personality cult.

Chip Northrup
Cooperstown

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