Bitterman, Kuhlmann Named OHS Valedictorian, Salutatorian

ONEONTA – Oneonta High School seniors Alexander Bitterman and Nathaniel Kuhlmann have been named as the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class 0f 2020.

Alex is the son of Dr. Todd and Dr. Anya Bitterman of Oneonta. Next year, he will be attending Cornell University on the Pre-Medical track majoring in biological sciences with a focus on ethics and philosophy.

Nate is the son of Mark Kuhlmann and Mary Allen. He will be attending Union College in the fall to pursue engineering. His sister, Emily Kuhlmann was also the OHS salutatorian in 1997.