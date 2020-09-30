Black Players’, Rookie Cards Joining ‘Shoebox Treasurers’

HALL EXPANDS POPULAR EXHIBIT

COOPERSTOWN – The Hall of Fame’s “Shoebox Treasures,” an exhibit of more then, 2,000 baseball cards, has been updated to include 29 new cards, including 14 of the game’s earliest Black players following Jackie Robinson’s big league debut in 1947.

The new collection also features some of the game’s biggest current stars’ rookie cards, including a rare 2009 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Mike Trout. Issued two years before his Big League debut, the Trout card has become one of the most popular cards of the last decade.

Cards from Black pioneer players from the 1940s and 1950s now on exhibit include:

1954 Topps Hank Aaron

1954 Topps Ernie Banks

1949 Bowman Roy Campanella

1955 Topps Roberto Clemente

1949 Bowman Larry Doby

1959 Topps Bob Gibson

1951 Bowman Monte Irvin

1961 Topps Juan Marichal

1951 Bowman Willie Mays

1960 Topps Willie McCovey

1949 Bowman Satchel Paige

1957 Topps Frank Robinson

1949 Bowman Jackie Robinson

1961 Topps Billy Williams

PWCC, which has provided buyers and sellers with a marketplace for trading cards since 1998, created its Vault to serve the trading card community with a secure and affordable archival storage option for sports card collections.

Admission to Shoebox Treasures is included with regular Hall of Fame admission.