Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Blackhawks To Land In Cooperstown Tomorrow Blackhawks To Land In Cooperstown Tomorrow 03/06/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News PUBLIC WELCOME TO VIEW CHOPPERS Blackhawks To Land In Cooperstown Tomorrow Weather permitting, up to four UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters are expected to arrive at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday) next to Bassett Hospital’s helipad across from the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. “We will be conducting another another military exercise in Cooperstown on the same footprint as previous years in collaboration with the Cooperstown Graduate Program,” said Maj. (and former county treasurer) Dan Crowell of the 353rd Civil Affairs Command. The public is welcome to observe the landing and take off of the helicopters, and time permitting will have an opportunity to see them up close as in prior years. (File photo)