Bliss Convenes Emegency Task Force At 10 a.m.

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – County Board chairman Dave Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield, convened a task force at 10 a.m. today to help administer the State of Emergency he declared over the weekend. The meeting is now in progress.

In an interview a few minutes ago, Bliss emphasized that, as of now, there are no known cases of coronavirus in Otsego County.

Among those participating in the meeting in the second-floor conference room at 197 Main St. – either in person or by conference call – are Vice Chairman Meg Kennedy, R-Hartwick/Milford/New Lisbon, and Rep. Keith McCarty, R-East Springfield, Treasurer Allen Ruffles, Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr., Public Health Director Heidi Bond and other key officials. Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig was also invited.

Bliss said he declared the State of Emergency over the weekend to give entities in the county flexibility in responding to the coronavirus threat. For instance, school districts are exempt from the 180-days-a-year state requirement, and so were able to recess for two weeks, beginning today. The school superintendents met Sunday, he said, and asked to extend school closings until April 14.

The emergency declaration will also make the county eligible for any state and federal aid that may be forthcoming.

Because no local cases have been identified, Bliss said Oneonta Public Transit is continuing to run buses; Delaware County, where one case has surfaced, has suspended the bus system.