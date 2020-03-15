BLISS DECLARES EMERGENCY IN OTSEGO COUNTY

Order Brings Local Agencies

Into Line With NY Measures

COOPERSTOWN – County Board Chairman David Bliss has issued a State of Emergency for Otsego County, effective immediately, and remaining in effect for the next 30 days.

Also issued was an order in support of the state and county Health Departments’ recommendation on Friday to close schools, which local school superintendents have already announced.

Public Health Director Heidi Bond and her staff have “been working overtime to keep up with the latest information,” Bliss said, and he encouraged citizens, if they have any questions, to first check www.otsegocounty.com/

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the present time, this global pandemic is of great concern to the citizens and visitors of Otsego County and this emergency order will work in conjunction with a similar declaration earlier this week by Governor Cuomo and will enable local officials and school districts to act quickly to protect the health and welfare of our citizenry.

A local task force has been formed to deal specifically with issue and officials continue to monitor all aspects of this rapidly evolving event, both in this county and surrounding counties, and will provide guidance and assistance as needed.

Bliss encouraged everyone to practice everyday preventative actions, to learn more visit the websites of Otsego County, NYS and Federal Health Departments for updates. You may also call the NYS Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 for information or call the Bassett Hospital hotline at 1- 607-547-5555 if you have immediate health concerns.

Below are some of the most informative and accurate web-based resources.

Practice everyday preventive actions now:

Remind everyone in your household of the importance of practicing everyday preventive actions that can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses: