League To Host ‘Meet and Greet’ for Middlefield Town Officials

COOPERSTOWN—Residents of the Town of Middlefield are invited to connect with their town officials at a “Meet and Greet” on Saturday, January 24 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Clark Sports Center.

The event, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area, will give residents a chance to connect one-on-one with their local officials and to hear their plans for the upcoming year, organizers said in a press release issued Monday, January 12.

Newly elected officials Town Supervisor Ron Morgan and board members Lauren Ferrara and Michael Trainor—as well as the incumbent board members, Kelly Branigan and Jeff Woeppel—will attend. Middlefield residents will also hear from Doris Motta, the new town justice, and Jean Schifano, Middlefield town clerk. New Highway Supervisor Shane Young was also invited and may be in attendance. Leslie Berliant, who has replaced David Bliss as Middlefield’s representative for District 7 on the Otsego County Board of Representatives, will also be at the event.

The gathering will begin at 1 p.m. with light refreshments in the sports center Community Room. At 1:30, LWVCA Co-President Christina Bourgeois will welcome the group and ask each official to identify two priorities for the upcoming year. The floor will then be open for questions from the audience.

“The League is so pleased to sponsor this conversation between these local government officials and the people they serve,” said Co-President Bourgeois. “It’s so important for the public to make an in-person connection with the individuals who serve their communities. If the event is successful, we’d like to expand it to other towns.”