Letter from Elizabeth Bloom

Vote Benton for Energy, Ideas

This letter is written in enthusiastic support of MacGuire Benton’s candidacy for Otsego County clerk. I have known MacGuire Benton for a number of years and have always found him to be incredibly focused on results, dedicated to our community and, above all, tireless in his work ethic.
No one will work harder than Mr. Benton to improve customer service at DMV and the Otsego County Clerk’s office. He’ll bring a fresh perspective and energy to the task. The claim that customer experience will be improved, services restored, and convenience prioritized by someone who has worked there for 14 years and hasn’t delivered yet, is hard to believe.

MacGuire is proud of his record and his plans for the future. He looked forward to giving the voters the opportunity to vet him in public and to compare him with his opponent. Unfortunately, his opponent refused to debate and that has left voters in the dark.

Transparency, a fresh perspective and new ideas, like expanding the “Return the Favor” program that provides a tangible thank you to our veterans through public and private sector partnership is what we need in Otsego County. Vote for MacGuire Benton to be our next Otsego County clerk on Tuesday, November 7.

Elizabeth Bloom
Oneonta

