Representatives of the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area reported a lively and informative two-hour panel with Cooperstown school board candidates on the evening of May 13. “I believe there were about 60 constituents in attendance. The questions from the floor covered a range of topics, from the broad question of what the school board does to narrower questions about providing foreign language instruction in the elementary grades and instruction in the arts,” reported Hudi Podolsky. “There was a lot of discussion about the need to improve communication, both within the district and with the public. There was also discussion of falling enrollment and state mandates. The conversation was polite and respectful, and Maureen [Murray] and her timekeeper, Nancy Potter, did a great job of keeping things moving.” Pictured above are Padraic MacLeish, Matthew Monahan, Mary Beth Murdock, Keith Parr, Anthony Scalici and William Streck. (Photo by Hudi Podolsky)

Board Candidates Make Case for Support Amid Controversy

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

COOPERSTOWN

On Tuesday, May 21, Cooperstown Central School District residents will vote on the 2024-25 proposed school budget. They will also choose three Board of Education members from a slate of six candidates: Keith Parr, Padraic MacLeish, Matthew Monahan, Mary Beth Murdock, Anthony Scalici and William Streck.

Both Monahan and Scalici are sitting board members whose terms expire on June 30. Monahan has two children currently enrolled at CCS and Scalici has served on the Board of Education for 30 years. All four of the challengers also have close ties to the school. Parr is married to science teacher Amy Parr. Padraic MacLeish has five children in the school system and his wife, Shelby, is coordinator of the CCS Kid Garden. Murdock is a former CCS teacher and a prior president of the Cooperstown Faculty Association. Streck’s daughter, Molly Richtsmeier, is also a teacher at CCS.

The Cooperstown Faculty Association—also referred to as the Cooperstown Teachers’ Association—has endorsed candidates for the first time in recent memory. Parr, Murdock and Streck get the nod from the association, which represents regular full-time, part-time, probationary or tenured teachers of the district. A flier reportedly being circulated to members of the community refers to the trio of candidates as “pro-public schools.”

In response to e-mail inquiries sent last week to both Anne Reis and Rebecca Burke-Sciallo—president and vice president of the CFA, respectively—asking why the association chose to endorse candidates this time around and not before, an e-mail from unionpresidentcfa@gmail.com said:

“In conjunction with New York State United Teachers, the Cooperstown Faculty Association has joined in a long-standing practice implemented across the state of New York of endorsing candidates for the local school vote. Teachers are at the forefront of a school district’s success. As educators, the Faculty Association understands and values the election process. The members have endorsed three very qualified candidates that will bring a fresh perspective as well as incredible support for our students, our teachers, our district, and the members of our local community.

“It is wonderful that the Cooperstown community has six candidates, and the CFA would like to thank each candidate for their interest in CCS; we value the time put into the process and look forward to our continued collaboration. If any community members know that they are interested in running for the Board of Education in the future, the CFA looks forward to speaking and working with you.

“We wish all of the BOE candidates the best of luck!”

Responding to questions raised by the public regarding the CFA’s endorsement of candidates, President Reis confirmed in an e-mail on Monday, May 13 that New York State United Teachers “created the flier. They work with many districts throughout the state.” Reis also said the endorsement flier was sent by NYSUT to NYSUT district members only, not the general public, though this conflicts with other reports.

Scalici said such an endorsement has never happened before in his 30-year tenure on the board.

Some district residents also questioned a meet and greet held prior to the deadline for board applicant submissions. Reis explained that “the meet and greet was extended to all the candidates and CFA let it be known that they welcomed a conversation with any applicants who applied after the date.”

Finally, amid concerns that school board directors with family members employed by CCS may constitute a conflict of interest, “Legal Issues School Board Members May Encounter,” by the New York State School Boards Association, says this is not the case. “Board members may vote on collective bargaining agreements applicable to their relatives,” the document reads.

According to current CCS Board of Education President Peter Iorizzo, “Past practice, at least in recent history, has been for members to recuse themselves from matters directly impacting an immediate family member in order to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.

“If there were a question as to whether the member could legally vote on a resolution, we would consult with our counsel. Board member ethics are addressed under Section 800, et seq., of the Public Officers Law, and our attorneys guide us in properly interpreting and applying the law. We also try to be proactive and discuss potential conflicts of interest in advance to ensure we’re taking the appropriate steps,” Iorizzo explained.

CCS District residents can vote from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 21 in the Junior/Senior High School auditorium at 39 Linden Avenue. Propositions on the 2024-25 budget and election ballot include:

Proposition #1: To adopt the annual budget;

Proposition #2: To elect three members of the Board of Education for a three-year term commencing July 1, 2024;

Proposition #3: To authorize the lease-purchase by installment three 63-passenger buses and one 29-passenger school bus, and;

Proposition #4: To approve annual appropriations for the Village Library of Cooperstown and Kinney Memorial Public Library.

Full details on the CCS 2024-2025 proposed budget can be found on the school website at https://5share.com/public/home.html?c=8c7524ae9e7e4d29aa42cb3bea9ebb30.

“The Freeman’s Journal” reached out to the six school board candidates with a series of eight questions intended to inform voters and to share the candidates’ thoughts on their motivation to run for office, taxpayer burden concerns and budget priorities, as well as what they hope to accomplish if elected, among other topics. Their answers are as follows:

Question 1: Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on the Board of Education? If elected, what would your top priorities be?

MacLeish: Recruiting quality candidates for open staff positions and supporting the success of current employees should be a priority for the board as a whole. I personally would prioritize improving communication between district residents and members of the board outside of the regimented format of formal meetings.

Monahan: My motivation, first and foremost, is my 7-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter that attend Cooperstown School. I place a high value on education. I have a keen interest in education beyond academics and want our schools to help our children build social skills and community involvement. I want our children to understand there are many paths one can take through life. At times, I feel we fail to understand just how much social and academic pressure our children are under. I want our children to have the education and skills to be successful while also preparing them to overcome failures and the hurdles that come about in life.

Murdock: I had the privilege of serving the Cooperstown community as an educator for 22 years. I am a parent to two students currently in the district, and a Cooperstown Central School graduate. I am currently employed as a labor relations specialist for New York State United Teachers. I strongly believe in public schools and am committed to the continued success of CCS. Maintaining high quality education programs and positive relationships with all stakeholders are priorities for me.

Parr: I have lived in the district for 26 years and am married to a CCS teacher who was born in the district and who also attended our school. My two children also went to, and graduated from, CCS. My son attended the BOCES program for welding, which was a fantastic fit for his hands-on learning style and has been a huge value in his life.

I am a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force and being deployed to the first Gulf War. I received a BS in forestry from SUNY ESF and worked for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation as a forest ranger prior to my wife and I moving to Cooperstown, [at which time I chose] to be a stay-at home-dad to raise our family. After our kids started attending school, I worked for myself in forestry, building-related activities and contracted to National Grid as a transmission forester.

I believe that everyone who has contributed, and who wants to contribute, to our school should be thanked. It takes everyone’s collective experiences and viewpoints to guide our school, especially in the extremely challenging environment we are currently in.

I believe that my life experiences, coupled with my unique position of having relationships within the school and district, will allow me to have a clear picture of our current and future needs. [Editor’s Note: Mr. Parr provided this information but did not respond in the Q&A format.]

Scalici: My primary motivation at this time is to build a stronger communication between the board and teachers, along with principals and administration, regarding needs and goals for growing student opportunities and achievement. With all the changes over the past 12 years of teaching staff, administrators, principals, and state demands, our district feels fractured within itself and with the public. A more unified and cohesive in-school community is necessary to re-establish. Aside from this immediate issue, my long-standing motivation is to help with development of meaningful programs of education and training that are relevant to present day environmental and social developments. My top priorities are finding and retaining a highly qualified and energetic Middle/High-School principal, establishing communications as described above, and support of new initiatives while maintaining an open and fiscally responsible financial record.

Streck: Cooperstown Central School is a vital part of our broader community. My motivation for seeking a role on the Board of Education is essentially one of hoping to contribute in some way, with other board members, as we confront the challenges of public education in these times. Our four children graduated from CCS. We remain grateful to the teachers and friends who invested in their education as well as those who now educate the children of our community.

Question #2: Have you received any donations or endorsements from any group(s)? If so, which groups?

MacLeish: I have not received any donations or endorsements.

Monahan: No.

Murdock: I have been endorsed by the Cooperstown Faculty Association.

Scalici: I have not received or asked for donations or endorsements from any groups.

Streck: The Cooperstown [Faculty] Association has expressed support for my candidacy.

Question #3: How can a school board know if its goals are being accomplished and its policies are being implemented?

MacLeish: From a broader perspective, if parents believe that our schools are the best choice for their students—not just the default choice—then a school board’s goals have been accomplished. On a smaller scale, the only way to learn what a policy looks like on the ground is to listen carefully to the students, staff and parents impacted by it. A board should support open conversation that helps the school community to build on success, learn from failure, and ask careful questions to understand either outcome.

Monahan: As I see it, there are three factors to the success of a school—student fulfillment, employee engagement and community satisfaction. I say student fulfillment as opposed to academic success because not all our children will be academically motivated; more importance should be placed on children being well rounded and able to adapt to the problems life throws at them after school. Employee engagement is critical because we have a large faculty and staff, and all of them contribute to the success of our children. A happy staff will help to make happy students. Lastly, community satisfaction is important because we are community funded and want to ensure we are posing value to the taxpayers. A satisfied community will be more supportive and inclined to invest in our youth and grow our school.

Murdock: For every goal, there needs to be measurable objectives. It will be important to work with all stakeholders to determine these objectives and to implement them. The CCS administrators and staff have a wealth of experience and knowledge when it comes to supporting district goals. The larger community also needs to provide valuable input and feedback in this process.

Scalici: Through formal and informal means, which will include ongoing communication with the superintendent, reports from board committees, and input from liaison meetings between board and faculty representatives. Public or private messages of value from staff or parents, also, suggestions from staff and parents about improving or changing what has been proposed provides meaningful feedback.

Streck: The role of the Board of Education is to set priorities, manage the school budget, assure compliance with state educational requirements, and support the faculty and administration. The board as a group can assess success in these areas as well as others it may define, but fundamentally the board needs to ensure that teachers are able to educate students in a positive and effective environment, allowing students to develop the knowledge required for personal growth and learning.

Question #4: What can be done to improve student achievement and ensure everyone who graduates is equipped to be a functioning member of society?

MacLeish: All graduates should have a grounding in basic academic disciplines, but the vital work of a school also includes cultivating curiosity, fostering initiative, and encouraging mature decision-making. I strongly believe that schools do this best by providing a variety of learning opportunities both inside the classroom and out. Not every student feels at home behind a desk. During my time as a college administrator, I saw first-hand that students who thrived when performing on a stage or building a barn with a construction crew discovered new motivation to succeed in class and gained the maturity to thrive in their community. When students develop their talents, our school can help them grow as people.

Monahan: I would first like to say there have been major improvements in this area recently. The number of advanced placement and College Now courses being offered has grown significantly, allowing college-bound students to enter college with more credits than ever before. In addition, the number of extracurricular offerings from the school has grown considerably. I would like to see both areas continue to grow as they give our students a leg up and allow them to explore areas that interest them. An additional improvement I would like to see is for career exploration to begin earlier and done with more community involvement. The workforce is constantly evolving and it’s important our youth understand just how many career possibilities are out there. Our youth should have a good understanding of the trades and professional careers available to them so they can choose the most fulfilling path. Lastly, I feel a greater emphasis needs to be placed on science, technology, engineering, the arts and math, or STEAM curriculum. Technology is evolving quickly and plays a major role in both our careers and our personal lives.

Murdock: District leaders and educators are key to ensuring that high quality educational programs are in place and maintained. Through evaluating data and outcomes, they continually reflect on progress in these areas. As a board member, I would ensure that they have the tools and resources necessary to be highly successful in these areas. Ongoing review of data, conversations around it, and continued implementation of programs and resources that support positive outcomes for our students will be important.

Scalici: Embed life skills and real world, including learning, into the curriculum to help students see the connection between what they are learning in school and their lives. Offer a range of extra-curricular activities and encourage students to take advantage of using them. More broadly, achievements or initiatives above and beyond standardized tests, such as volunteerism in the community or beyond, and involvement with research and activities outside the classroom, show individual initiative. Ensure students develop meaningful post-high school plans, such as college, tech/trade school, family business, etc.

Streck: Employing good teachers and supporting them are the essential requirements for the desired outcome of educated and thoughtful graduates.

Question #5: What are your thoughts on the current and the proposed budgets for your school district, and how will you balance quality with taxpayer burden? What are your budget priorities?

MacLeish: The district has proposed a reasonable and fair budget for the 24-25 school year. The proposed 1.54 percent increase in spending is markedly less than inflation, a notable feat for which school administrators and the board should be commended. Dedicated staff in every department and an efficient, well-maintained physical plant require long-term commitments within the budget and are essential to a quality education for our students. At the same time, the budgeting process must carefully examine new and increased spending, and look for savings opportunities that arise with changes in enrollment, technology, and policy.

Monahan: The budget is a key focus area of mine because I feel sustainability and future planning are critical. Thirty-three percent of the school district’s revenue comes from state aid. In recent years, state aid has increased while enrollment has decreased. That trend is likely to not only stop but reverse as New York State experiences greater financial troubles. This will undoubtedly shift more tax burden to our residents. Couple that with the tax caps the school district is subject to and we will be facing budget problems in the coming years. For that reason, forecasting in budgeting is going to become more critical. I feel we need to be proactive in five-year budgeting and pay careful attention to the long-term costs of our investments.

Murdock: I support the current budget. I believe in being fiscally responsible, maintaining high quality educational programs, supporting all learners, and ensuring that CCS students and employees are in a safe environment every day. The likely reduction in state foundation aid in coming years will require careful consideration. The board will need to continue to work with the district, state, and local resources to determine the best path forward. This work needs to be done with transparency and with input from all stakeholders.

Scalici: The proposed budget is sound, with a very modest increase. The tax burden is initially determined by mandates and contracts, then by the educational needs. The amount of dollar increase of taxes must be made clear to the public, as they have specific purposes of improving teaching and learning, both in and out of the classroom. Priorities are based on better learning and updating of facilities.

Streck: I support the proposed 2024/2025 CCS budget.

Question #6: What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?

MacLeish: One major issue facing our district is the impact of state policy on district finances. Large new expenditures will be required if the state’s electric bus mandate remains unchanged, for instance. Also, while the new state budget did not reduce our state aid, policy changes suggested by the governor could drastically reduce our aid in the future. Wise planning now will improve our options for responding to factors beyond our control in the future.

Monahan: The first major issue is staff retention. I feel the community is aware we have had several issues with keeping administrators in recent years, which has posed problems maintaining day-to-day operations and ensuring the needs of students and staff are being met. This is in part due to problems facing education in the U.S., where teachers and administrators are leaving education in high numbers. The other factor is that our school district has a compensation problem, and we are not competitive with similarly-sized schools, which causes a major recruitment and retention problem. The latter is something that the school board needs to address in the coming year. The second major issue is declining enrollment. This is a problem that is expected to continue for at least the next five years. Declining enrollment is a problem across the country and even more so in rural areas like ours. While we cannot directly impact enrollment, we need to be vigilant in our budgeting and program offerings to ensure that as enrollment goes down, we are still able to offer students as many opportunities as possible to ensure their success after graduation.

Murdock: Declining enrollment, increased costs and maintaining high-quality staff, as a nationwide shortage of teachers and administrators is looming, are challenges the district will continue to face. These challenges are not specific to Cooperstown.

Scalici: Major issues facing the district are better communication between teachers and support staff with the board and superintendent and with the public. In addition, integration of principals and their support staff with department and grade chair leaders to continue with a coordinated progression of skills and learning. As per budget issues, the most important issue is the mandate, soon to be in effect by the state, requiring school districts to purchase electric school buses and the capital expenses for a larger garage and charging facilities. The financial burden of this on school property taxpayers is like nothing we have ever experienced.

Streck: Issues confronting the board include, as always, the budget for the district, complicated by variations in state funding. State mandates such as purchasing electric buses compete with efforts to secure capital dollars for infrastructure. A compounding problem is a reduction in overall school enrollment. The current board is well aware of these complex variables, which will require the continued work of the board and the support of the community.

Question #7: Are there any potential conflicts of interest if you were to be elected to the school board, or relationships you would like to disclose?

MacLeish: My wife is employed part time as the Kid Garden coordinator at the Elementary School.

Monahan: No.

Murdock: I put a lot of thought into running for this position and did my research to assure it wasn’t a conflict of interest (refer to New York State Comptroller Opinion 89-24). I’m passionate about this important work and would be honored to serve my community with the best interest of students at the forefront, at all times. The insight I bring from my years in this community, working on the front line with students, collaborating with district leaders, and in my current role, where I work with neighboring school districts, would be an asset.

Scalici: I have no conflicts of interest with any persons, groups or outside interests.

Streck: In considering this role, I have reviewed state education law, have no conflicts of interest, sought no campaign funding and am aware of the mandatory state programs for new school board members, as well as the additional services of the New York State School Board Association.

Question #8: If elected, what would you hope would be key accomplishments of the board during your years of service?

MacLeish: In the years to come, I hope that the board will be able to retain a steady core of talented administrators, preserve the rich educational opportunities offered by our experienced teachers, and maintain a solid financial footing without drastic swings in spending or taxation. Each one of these accomplishments would require a great deal of the dedication, humility and optimism that I have to offer as a candidate.

Monahan: The key accomplishments I would like to see are improvements in staff retention and recruitment, establishing long term, conservative fiscal planning in preparation for decreased aid and enrollment, and lastly, further development in career exploration to help our students to choose fulfilling jobs when entering the workforce.

Murdock: When the constituents work together as a team to support students, CCS flourishes and the students benefit. Building and maintaining positive relationships with a culture of trust is key to having success. My hope is to continue to build relationships, which will assist in attracting and retaining high-quality candidates for positions in this district. We have many strengths as a district that we can continue to highlight and build upon. When faced with challenges, relationships built around trust will help to find the best path forward. I am committed to making a positive difference as a Board of Education member at Cooperstown Central School.

Scalici: Key accomplishments would be noteworthy improvements in relationships with teacher and support personnel, new academic initiatives, and increased opportunities, participation in student involvement with electives, and public support to stop non-education mandates.

Streck: If elected, I would seek to become a knowledgeable member of the school board and work to be viewed as contributing in a positive way by faculty, administration, fellow board members, parents, and members of the community.