News Briefs

May 28, 2026

Honoring Those Who Served

LAURENS—Laurens Central School fifth- and sixth-graders left long stem red carnations on veterans’ graves in the Laurens Village and Elm Row cemeteries on Monday, May 18. The event was organized by the Laurens American Legion Auxiliary with assistance from Laurens American Legion members. Pictured above is sixth-grade student Vincent Sparaco.

(Photo by Mindy Madison, Laurens Auxiliary member)

Center To Celebrate Opening

GLOVERSVILLE—The Senior Citizens Service Center of Gloversville and Fulton County, 53 Church Street in Gloversville, will hold a grand re-opening and ribbon cutting from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16. The 50-year-old facility underwent extensive interior and exterior renovation with supporting funds from Gloversville and New York State. Members of the public are invited to tour the facility and enjoy refreshments.

FCO Spring Fling Is Sunday

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Chamber Orchestra will hold its annual Spring Fling concert at Cooperstown Beverage Exchange, 73 Main Street, from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 31. There will be a silent auction, open bar and refreshments. Tickets are $50.00 and all proceeds support FCO’s live music projects. Contact info@fenimore-orchestra.org.

Smithy Exhibit To Open 6/2

COOPERSTOWN—The Smithy Gallery will open its 2026 season with “A Square Deal: Small Works Exhibition,” featuring work by 90 Smithy and guest artists. It will open with a reception from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 and remain on display through July 11. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit smithyarts.org.

CCS School Budget Passes

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Central School voters approved the proposed 2026-27 district budget by a margin of 368-104 in the election on Tuesday, May 19. The bus lease proposition and public library tax proposition were approved by votes of 384-86 and 381-89, respectively. Maggie Dowd and Christopher Franck were elected to the two open school board seats with 301 and 276 votes.

Charity Fan Drive Returns

COOPERSTOWN—The Salvation Army and Westlake Ace Hardware’s annual fan drive charity event will run through Saturday, June 6. Westlake Ace customers are invited to round up their totals at checkout to provide new box fans to local families in need. Last year, customers at the Cooperstown, Delhi and Walton locations donated 79 fans. To make an online gift, visit salarmy.us/FanDrive.

Summer Contradance Slated

FLY CREEK—Otsego Dance Society will hold its first contradance of the summer at Fly Creek’s Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26, from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 5. Binghamton duo Rosetree will perform live music and Ithaca dance teacher Pamela Goddard will call. There will be a brief introduction for beginners at 7:30. There is a suggested donation of $10.00 per adult and $5.00 per student. For more information, visit otsegodancesociety.weebly.com.

‘Art in Bloom’ Show Planned

ONEONTA—Community Arts Network of Oneonta will hold its annual “Art in Bloom” art and floral arrangement show at Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, on June 12-14. There will be a reception from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 12 and the gallery will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 13-14. The show is open to the public.

Helios Camp Dates Released

OTSEGO COUNTY—Helios Care will run three of its popular Camp Forget-Me-Not one-day grief counseling camps for children this summer. Led by experienced Helios professionals, the camp provides a safe, welcoming environment for children ages 6-18 who have lost a loved one to connect with peers, express their feelings and learn healthy coping strategies. It will be held at Radez Elementary School, 319 East Main Street in Richmondville, on Saturday, June 20; at Townsend Elementary School, 42-66 North Street in Walton, on Thursday, July 23; and at Hartwick College Pine Lake Campus, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road in Davenport, on Thursday, August 13. All sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and are free of charge. For more information or to register, visit helioscare.org/support-for-families/kids-camp/ or call (607) 432-5525.

Baseball, Softball Seasons End

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown baseball rode a five-run fifth inning to a 7-6 comeback win against Herkimer on Wednesday, May 20. Wyatt Butts earned the win in relief, striking out five and allowing a single walk in four innings. Ty Burkhart, Coltan Hill, Sawyer McManus, Tommy Geertgens and Joey Paterno scored runs. The Hawkeyes finished their regular season 10-3 and received the fourth seed for the Section III Class C Tournament. They will host 13-seed Hamilton after press time at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

Cooperstown softball ended the season with an 11-4 loss to West Canada Valley on Tuesday, May 19. Carlotta Falso was stuck with the loss after striking out three batters and giving up six hits and eight walks. Emma Green had two RBI and Lanie Nelen had two hits. Scarlett Bong went two-for-two with an RBI and a run. The Hawkeyes finished the year with a 2-14 record.

Hamilton Honors Higgins

CLINTON—Hamilton College held its annual Class and Charter Day awards presentation on Tuesday, May 12. Among the honorees was Patricia Higgins of Otego, who earned the Franklin G. Hamlin Prize in French.

Nazareth Names Dean’s List

ROCHESTER—Nazareth University announced its spring 2026 Dean’s List, honoring students who maintained a grade point average of at least 3.5 while completing 12 or more credit-hours of coursework. Among the local honorees were Leah McCrea of Cooperstown, Anna Wick of Maryland, Hannah Sawyer of Morris, Ariana Bosc of Springfield Center and Amelia Johnson of Worcester.

Park To Unveil $10M Reno

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Dreams Park will open its 31st season with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its $10 million expansion at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29. Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh will join. For more information or to RSVP, e-mail contact@cooperstowndreamspark.com.

Scholarship Apps To Close

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Art Association’s annual art scholarship prize is open to submissions through 4 p.m. on Friday, June 5. Up to $2,000.00 in awards is available to students who will graduate from any Clark Scholarship-eligible school district in 2026 and pursue art at the collegiate level. Eligible districts include Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Laurens, Milford, Milford BOCES, Morris, Mount Markham, Owen D. Young, Richfield Springs, Schenevus, and Worcester, and homeschooled students residing in those districts. Students may submit their application and a portfolio of five pieces at cooperstownart.com/art-scholarship.html.

Talk Focuses on 1960 Maryland

MARYLAND—The Town of Maryland Historical Society will meet in the AmVets Building, 25 Main Street in Schenevus, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31. Attendees will discuss and examine local events from the year 1960. All are welcome.

New York Gas Prices Dip

UTICA—The average price of gas in New York State leveled off and dropped three cents to $4.58 per gallon over the week ending Monday, May 25, AAA Northeast announced. Oil prices declined worldwide as the U.S. and Iran signaled progress in recent rounds of peace talks, but renewed American strikes on Iranian targets on Monday threw this progress into doubt. Domestic oil and gas inventories continued to fall for the 14th straight week despite near-record production levels, settling at about 214 million barrels per day and about five percent below the seasonal average. New York’s price is 41 cents higher than a month ago and $1.46 higher than this week last year. To view the full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.

Cooperstown Tennis Wraps Up

CLINTON—Cooperstown’s Henry Ayers fell 6-0, 6-0 to Manlius-Pebble Hill’s Savir Gambhir in the Sectional tennis finals at Hamilton College on Wednesday, May 20. Ayers, a sophomore, lost 6-1, 6-0 to three-seeded Tyler Cranfield of Cortland at the State Qualifiers on Monday, May 25. Freshman Alfred Hom lost 6-0, 6-0 to Liverpool’s top-seeded Justin Barrett.

Grange Chili Supper Is May 30

COOPERSTOWN—The Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road in Cooperstown, will hold a chili supper from 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 30. Dinners are $9.00 and available to eat in or take out. Call (607) 437-1232 for more information.

ADK Club Announces Hikes

ONEONTA—The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club will hold its next meeting and potluck at Gilbert Lake State Park on Wednesday, June 10. The month’s Tuesday hikes will be at Windswept Acres in Delancy on June 2, Star Field in Cooperstown on June 9, Mine Kill State Park in North Blenheim on June 16, Kelly Hollow Trail in Margaretville on June 23, and a hike and paddle at Goodyear Lake on June 30. There will be an extended outing to Plotter Kill Preserve in Schenectady County on Saturday, June 20. For more information or to sign up, contact (607) 431-8010 or visit susqadk.org/outing-schedule/.

SEED Dance To Visit Oneonta

ONEONTA—Soul Expansion Embodiment Dance, a group that blends ecstatic dance, community connection and somatic wellness, will lead a judgment-free dance workshop at the Oneonta Unitarian Universalist Society, 12 Ford Avenue, from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31. Tickets are available via EventBrite or by contacting Islavaa@gmail.com.