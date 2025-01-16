Board Meeting Ends with Uproar, Call to Sheriff’s Department

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

HARTWICK

The Hartwick Town Board meeting on Monday, January 13 began well enough, but ended on a sour note. The public comment period at the close of the 3-1/2 hour session degraded to such a point that town officials felt it necessary to call in local law enforcement.

There continued to be a clear divide between councilmembers Chris Briggs, Bryan LoRusso, Bruce Markusen and Tom Murphy as they bickered frequently across the table, but despite this they were able to come to a consensus regarding the hiring of a town attorney.

Former town attorney William C. Green resigned from his position in November, and members of the board had been at loggerheads since as to a replacement. Following much discussion and positive feedback from Town of Hartwick Planning Board Chair Greg Horth, the vote to contract with Syracuse-based Hancock Estabrook LLP was unanimous. The Planning Board works with Hancock Estabrook on a regular basis with good results, according to Horth.

“I like the depth of this company,” said Briggs, who put Hancock Estabrook forth for consideration.

Briggs said during the discussion that Hancock Estabrook represents 29 towns with more than 30 attorneys, and has garnered “a fair amount of accolades.”

Councilmembers were not on the same page, however, regarding the appointment of an interim supervisor to replace former Town Supervisor Robert O’Brien, who moved away just as attorney Green was resigning.

LoRusso and Murphy voted “aye” for candidate Connie Haney, co-owner of Cooperstown Bat Company, but Briggs and Markusen abstained, seeking more information.

Briggs and Markusen championed the appointment of Chris Oleson, a 30+ year consumer packaging consultant, but the vote was split again, with LoRusso and Murphy voting “nay.”

Both Haney and Olesen made it clear that they just want to see the town move forward from its current impasse.

“It doesn’t matter which one [you choose,]” said Haney. “We all want what’s best for Hartwick.”

After matters of new and old business were addressed and following departmental reports—much of which was somewhat contentious—the public comment period started out respectfully but quickly got out of hand, resulting in a call by Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office as the meeting came to a close amidst shouting and personal threats.

The full board meeting can be viewed at hartwickny.gov.