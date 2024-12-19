Town Board Meetings Plagued by Infighting, Lack of Decorum

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

HARTWICK

The Hartwick Town Board meeting on Monday, December 9 was much like an episode of “The Real Housewives.” Board members bickered amongst themselves, argued with the meeting chair, were disrupted by audience members and still managed to conduct some town business.

Over the last two months, Town of Hartwick residents have witnessed the resignations of Town Supervisor Robert O’Brien and attorney William C. Green, a call for the resignations of two board members, a deputy supervisor who cannot serve in that capacity due to a paperwork technicality and, most recently, the resignation of bookkeeper Raymond Holohan. Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez has stepped in to keep the town moving forward as numerous nominations for an interim supervisor have ended in a stalemate. O’Brien’s term was to have ended on December 31, 2025.

Among the disruptive issues discussed by board members Chris Briggs, Bryan LoRusso, Bruce Markusen and Tom Murphy—in a meeting chaired by Vazquez—were failure of board members to respond to e-mails, board members working independently behind the scenes, who should or should not be allowed to sign checks, and conflicts between members of the board.

Also discussed was mediation as a result of a finding by Courtney E Heinel, Esq., of Romer Wallens Gold & Mineaux LLP—which specializes in public sector labor and employment law—that Briggs had violated the town’s Violence in the Workplace Policy. Briggs had been accused by several town employees of harassment and threatening behavior, including current Highway Department Supervisor Keith Bronson.

“It should be noted,” Heinel’s letter reads, “that Councilmember Briggs is a Town Board member which is an elected office and not subject to the same disciplinary proceedings as normal Town Employees. The Undersigned, therefore, recommends the following:

Mediation between Councilmember Briggs and [redacted] to discuss how best to communicate and work together; Workplace Violence training for Councilmember Briggs; The extent to which the Town wishes to counsel and/or take other corrective action against Councilmember Briggs, is left to their sound discretion.”

As an elected official, Briggs cannot be fired. Board discussion revealed that Murphy was willing to serve as the mediator between Briggs and Bronson moving forward. Murphy said he would meet with them before the end of the year to develop a plan of action. Briggs has already undergone the training and provided the certificate. A motion to approve Murphy as mediator failed.

“As a result of you all voting against each other, you are accomplishing nothing,” board members were cautioned by Vazquez.

LoRusso, who has been calling for Briggs’ resignation for some time, said, “This isn’t the first time we’ve had an issue and certainly not the only complaint.”

LoRusso asked repeatedly that the board move into executive session, to no avail.

The full meeting, including the public comment period, can be viewed at hartwickny.gov.