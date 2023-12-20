Advertisement. Advertise with us

Board To Meet Amid Community Questions

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting in the Elementary School library at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20. This meeting will take place under a cloud of rumor and speculation in the community. Multiple local residents contacted “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” before press time on Tuesday, December 19 with claims that a top administrator had been removed from their position. These reports have not been confirmed; school administrators and board members have not returned calls or e-mails for comment or clarification.

A number of parents expressed frustration at the perceived tendency for district personnel to keep the public in the dark, and some drew comparisons to the public statements to the same effect by many teachers at the October and November board meetings. One local resident noted that Cooperstown students have begun spreading wild rumors about the alleged termination due to a lack of concrete information.

Cooperstown has suffered from high turnover among administrators and educators alike in recent years. There have been seven high school principals since the summer of 2016, not counting interim or acting incumbents. Whatever the case, the December board meeting is sure to be well-attended. Further updates will be made when more information is available. 

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Ruggles Champs Discuss Contest

Ruggles Champs Discuss Contest By WRILEY NELSONCOOPERSTOWN The 146th Ruggles Essay Competition was held at Cooperstown Central School on April 14. Like their predecessors for a century and a half, each member of the junior class wrote a 600-800 word essay. The written works are judged for originality, grammar and vivid language use. Each English class sends finalists to the all-school competition after a preliminary oral performance. First- and second-place winners are selected by a committee of teachers, community members and former victors after a second round of judging based on oratory in front of the entire school.…

In Memoriam Stephen L. Sheldon, 67 July 1, 1955 – May 17, 2023

In Memoriam Stephen L. Sheldon, 67 July 1, 1955 – May 17, 2023 HARTWICK—Stephen Lee Sheldon, a lifelong area resident, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. He was 67. Born July 1, 1955 in Cooperstown, Steve was one of four sons of William Lee and Grace Patricia (Davidson) Sheldon. He attended Cooperstown Central School and graduated with the Class of 1973. On November 10, 1979, he was joined in marriage to Jane Marie Morris in a ceremony at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown. They moved to Hemlock…

In Memoriam: Roger Colton Smith

COOPERSTOWN—Roger Colton Smith, 87, of Cooperstown, died peacefully at home the morning of Wednesday, January 17, 2024.
Roger was born at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown on April 28, 1936, the son of LeRoy F. Smith and Gertrude E. (Spurbeck) Smith. After graduating from Cooperstown Central School, Class of 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and completed four years of active duty as a radar man on the USS Fremont, remaining in the U.S. Navy Reserve until 1962.…