Body of Missing Man Found

COOPERSTOWN—Today, Friday, February 2, a large scale multi-agency search was conducted for Otego resident Matthew V. Sisson, who was reported missing on Friday, January 26. Sisson left Bassett Hospital around 7 a.m. last Friday and had not been seen since.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. today, Sergeant Kimmerer—a member of the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office assigned to one of the search teams—located a deceased male in the Susquehanna River which has been identified as the 45-year-old Sisson.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating the death.

A press release issued by the Cooperstown Police Department thanks the New York State Forest Rangers, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Police, Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Otsego County District Attorney, New York State Fire, Otsego County Emergency Services, Otsego County EMS, the Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department, Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Department, West Edmeston Fire Department and members of the public who assisted in the search efforts.

“We offer our condolences to the family of Matthew V. Sisson,” the press release reads. “At this time, the family is requesting privacy so they can process this tragedy and grieve in their own way.”

Questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the New York State Police at pio@troopers.ny.gov.

