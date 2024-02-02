Advertisement. Advertise with us

Search for Missing Man Intensifies

COOPERSTOWN—Members of local law enforcement are gathered in the Village of Cooperstown today, searching for Matt Sisson, who has been missing since Friday, January 26. Sisson left Bassett Hospital around 7 a.m. last Friday and has not been seen since. He is reported to have been wearing red pajama pants and a dark blue EMS jacket with “Chenango Ambulance” on the front. New York State Police and Otsego County Sheriff’s Office vehicles are parked in the village and at the Clark Sports Center, and there is activity in the vicinity of the sports center. Cooperstown Police Chief Frank Cavalieri said further information is forthcoming.

