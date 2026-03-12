Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Ro Boerner

After-hours Vets Needed Locally

Our Otsego area is in dire need of after-hours veterinary care. Our traumatic experience with our gentle English mastiff shouldn’t have happened this past weekend. She broke her leg in our car and was unable to walk at all. In extreme pain. We thought it was a sprain, but needed someone to come to our house with at least some pain relief. Or at best, take her to the clinic for an x-ray. That would have shown that she needed to be put down, unfortunately.

She suffered terribly since it was a Saturday evening. I slept on the floor with her for two nights unable to help much. We searched the Internet for emergency help, but they are far away and don’t respond until they are in their offices on weekdays.

Not everyone can drive to Albany or someplace hours away during a pet’s emergency. It is a true shame that our local veterinarians have no interest in our pets after hours. I can never have a pet again, knowing this could happen again.

There should be a veterinary that is open on weekends. And an on-call vet for weeknights. Those would be the vets that truly cared about our animals, and not those that are just in it for the money.

Ro Boerner
Oneonta

