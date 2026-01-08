Boomhower Throws Hat in Ring as Tague Vacates Assembly Seat

Thomas Boomhower

(Photo provided)

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

CATSKILL

Village of Catskill Trustee Thomas Boomhower has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the 102nd New York State Assembly District. He is the third Democrat running to fill the seat being vacated by Republican Assemblyman Chris Tague, who is now running for the 51st State Senate District.

“The fact of the matter is we’re facing a cost of living crisis. Life has become unaffordable for too many of us. It costs too much for people to provide for their families, to put food on their tables, or heat their homes,” Boomhower said in a press release, “and people are being priced out of their homes, out of their communities.”

Boomhower was elected to be a Village of Catskill trustee in a September 2025 special election to fill a vacant seat. Professionally, he is the senior director of program management for Upstate Capital Association of New York, a membership network for private equity investors. He was previously an economic development specialist for Greene County, a legislative assistant in the State Senate, and a researcher for State Assembly Democrats.

Boomhower holds a bachelor’s degree from Russell Sage College in law and society and a master’s degree in American history from SUNY Albany.

“Smart economic development is critical for ensuring our communities and small businesses remain viable and competitive,” said Boomhower. “When you take a holistic approach to the issues facing our region, with a commitment to centering local voices, we can work together to ensure our friends and neighbors are kept in business, and not priced out of the places they call home.”

Boomhower’s announcement said he would prioritize the cost of living crisis, addressing healthcare and childcare scarcity in the district, and local housing development. His website lists endorsements from Natasha Law, the president of Catskill’s village board, and Christopher Hanse, a Village of Coxsackie trustee.

Also seeking the Democratic nomination are Janet Tweed, a physical therapist and Delhi village board member, and Mary Finneran, a Cairo Democratic Party leader, activist, and former art teacher. Both previously ran for the seat.

Finneran told AllOtsego, “I was thrilled when my former student Thomas won the village trustee seat in Catskill. I do wonder his seeking another elected seat so soon.”

In a statement to AllOtsego, Tweed welcomed Boomhower to the race and said she looks forward “to hearing from him on the campaign trail.”

“The fact that three of us have stepped forward to challenge this seat is an indication of how long the 102nd district has gone without effective representation. We deserve a representative who will put in the work to actually pass legislation, and who will be responsive to constituents.”

The 102nd District includes Schoharie and Greene counties and parts of Delaware, Otsego, and Albany counties. The district includes northeastern parts of Otsego County, including Cooperstown.