STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Otsego County Department of Health is offering a clinic for the COVID booster shot on Friday, Oct. 8 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Meadows Office Complex in Cooperstown.

Pre-registration is required. Go to www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/covid-19_vaccination_clinics.php to register or see if eligible.