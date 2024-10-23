Early Voting Begins Saturday

OTSEGO COUNTY—Early voting for the November 5, 2024 General Election will be held October 26 through November 3 at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta and The Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Tuesday and Thursday, polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Otsego County voters may use either location.

Sample ballots are available at vote.otsegocountyny.gov.