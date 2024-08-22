Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bosley Replaces Bauer as Supervisor

Jay Bosley has been selected by the Otsego Town Council to finish out Ben Bauer’s term as town supervisor. (Photo provided)

FLY CREEK—Jay Bosley was sworn in as supervisor of the Town of Otsego at the August 14 meeting of the Town Council.

Bosley was appointed by the Town Council to complete the term of former Supervisor Ben Bauer.

The unanimous vote appointed Bosley to complete Bauer’s term, which ends December 31, 2025.

Bosley brings a wealth of highway construction experience, in addition to many years as a representative for the Operating Engineers Union in California.

Former Supervisor Bauer left the state for personal reasons. The Town Council expressed gratitude for Bauer’s service since 2022 and welcomed the new expertise Bosley brings.

Bosley, who lives in the Village of Cooperstown with his wife, Hudi Podolsky, most recently served on the village’s Historical Preservation Architectural Review Board and the Town of Otsego Planning Board.

