Guest Editorial by Mike Coffman

‘Housing First’ Won’t Solve the Homeless Crisis

More than 650,000 Americans experienced homelessness on any given night in 2023—a 12 percent increase since 2022. Chronic homelessness is also worsening, with more than 143,000 people homeless for at least a year in 2023—an all-time high.

I’ve been the mayor of Aurora, Colorado for five years. In my first term, I went undercover and lived among people experiencing homelessness in Aurora and Denver for a week. I wanted to understand why Colorado’s homeless community was growing and how my city could best help.

The leading policy approach to homelessness, and the one that attracts the lion’s share of government funding, is “Housing First.” Essentially, it prioritizes placing individuals into permanent housing as quickly as possible without addressing other issues like untreated mental illness or drug addiction.

No one can doubt the sincerity of “Housing First” advocates. But its proponents have been seduced by an illusory “silver bullet.”

After spending time in encampments, it became clear that solving homelessness won’t have a one-size-fits-all solution. Many individuals were battling addiction and had little chance of holding down a job. Others dealt with mental health challenges.

That’s why a broader approach is necessary.

In its worst iteration, Housing First is a no-strings-attached approach. Beneficiaries receive housing and don’t need to attend job training programs or agree to a sober lifestyle. It’s a well-intentioned approach, but it simply isn’t working.

Since 2019, California has spent $24 billion on homelessness programs, even mandating all state-funded programs to adopt the Housing First model. Yet chronic homelessness in the state keeps climbing.

In Utah, Housing First has been the de-facto approach since 2005. Yet from 2017 to 2022, the number of chronically homeless skyrocketed 328 percent.

Despite these failures, Housing First remains the priority for federal and state funding.

This preferential treatment stunts programs that address underlying causes of homelessness. One study showed that over 60 percent of chronically homeless individuals reported drug or alcohol abuse.

Yet there is hope.

Step Denver provides free housing, addiction recovery programs and peer recovery support for hundreds of men each year. The program includes career counseling, 12-step meetings and life skills classes. After leaving, 84 percent find a full-time job and 80 percent report sustained sobriety.

The Chapman Partnership in Miami creates an individualized Housing Stability Plan for each client who seeks housing, providing workforce development programs, social services and long-term housing opportunities. They’ve achieved an 80 percent outplacement rate.

In Phoenix, the nonprofit St. Joseph the Worker provides transitional housing and financial literacy resources for clients who work full-time but are at risk of homelessness. Since the program began, around 250 clients have moved on to permanent independent housing.

Aurora is following suit and launching a Navigation Campus as early as next year. The center will provide mental health services, recovery programs, health care and workforce development. Emergency shelter will be available to anyone who needs it, but long-term private housing will be reserved for clients who seek employment and engage with a case manager.

Aurora is taking action to invest in people and establish the infrastructure needed to have a lasting impact. I hope it can serve as a model for cities nationwide.

Mike Coffman is the mayor of Aurora, Colorado.