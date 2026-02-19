Bound Volumes

February 19, 2026

185 YEARS AGO

Death by Freezing—A man named Conrad Valhyder, supposed to be about 80 years of age, came to his death on the 10th inst. The deceased lived by himself in a small house in Hancock, Delaware County, and had been for a long time addicted with intemperate habits. He had the afternoon previous to his death, purchased a bottle of ardent spirits and returned to his residence as usual, where it is supposed he drank freely from his bottle, became intoxicated and laid himself down before the fire place—in which position he was found on the morning of the 11th, a frozen corpse. A Coroner’s inquest was held over the body of the deceased by Peter Pine, Esq. Verdict of the Jury: “That the deceased came to his death by intemperance and exposure to the cold.”

February 22, 1841

110 YEARS AGO

A demonstration of radio preparedness will be given by the 25,000 amateur licensed operators in the United States beginning Monday, February 21, at 11 o’clock central time. At that hour a message in keeping with the spirit of the following day, the anniversary of the birth of George Washington, will be flashed from a station near the arsenal of Rock Island, Illinois, for relay throughout the United States. Government officials and army and navy officers have given the plan their unanimous endorsement, but will refrain from actual participation in the movement. This will be left entirely to the amateur operators, wireless associations and Boy Scout organizations, the latter being used to deliver the messages throughout their respective territories to each governor and to mayors of the larger cities.

February 16, 1916

85 YEARS AGO

The fourth draft quota from the area covered by Draft Board No. 403 of Cooperstown left for induction headquarters on Friday of last week. Harold E. Fowler of Cooperstown, a Hamilton College graduate and recently established in a librarian’s position in Brooklyn, was appointed leader with Wilson O. Crounse, who was compelled to resign a recently acquired Victory Store management position in Ithaca because of the draft was named assistant. Word has been received that James H. Kilts, RD 2, Middlefield and William Skubitz, Burlington Flats were both rejected upon examination at Albany. Their places will be filled when the fifth quota leaves on February 28.

February 19, 1941

35 YEARS AGO

Seniors on the 12th Grade Honor Roll at Cooperstown Central School include Tina Baker, Elizabeth Cunningham, Scott Dewell, Tammy Flack, Richard Gannon, Michael Hewitt, Christy Horner, Kristin Muehl, Kerry Lamberson, Michael Lincoln, Tracey Lindberg, Connie Martindale, Heather Minnich, Daphne Monie, Paula Raymer, Matthew Reese, Eric Reinholdt, Jennifer Robertson, Samantha Schwartz, Martin Smith, David Sprague, Webster Stayman, Beth Sywetz, Brett Utter, Matthew Washburn and Steven Wilber.

February 20, 1991