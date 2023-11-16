Bound Volumes-Hometown History

November 16, 2023

70 YEARS AGO

Oneonta’s State Armory for the next two weeks between the hours of 3:30 and 5 p.m. will be rife with the sounds of rebounding basketballs, running feet, and the voice of Hurley McLean, Oneonta High School’s basketball coach— the Yellow Jackets shape up for the first game of the season on December 4 against Draper Central of Schenevus. Trying out for the varsity are Ken Chase, Dick Jester, Peter Axhoy, Dick Jacobs, Nick Lambros, Jim Anderson, Dick Vroman, Bill Slawson, Jerry Dirvin, Bob Grygiel, Bill Donnelly, John Skinner, Ken Turner, Pete Jacobs and Gene Clough. Trying out for the junior varsity squad are Frank Sturiale, Joe Corarro, Nat Rhodes, Gene Tompkins, Bob Lewis, Joe Pidgeon, Jim Thomas, Dave VanWoert and Joe Cooper. Don Miller and Morris Cleverley are the only returning varsity players.

November 1953

50 YEARS AGO

One of the first grade classes at Center Street School, under the direction of Mrs. Jane Sloan, has been working recently with students from the SUCO Home Economics Department. Mrs. Sloan’s first grade students have been studying basic nutrition and etiquette. Along with time spent in class on table settings and manners, the students planned their own breakfast menu and participated in a shopping trip to Loblaws. All of the class work has led up to a breakfast which they planned and put together themselves on Friday morning, November 2. The students enjoyed their breakfast with Richard Picolla, principal, Mrs. Margaret Decker, nurse and Miss Carolyn Edwards, student teacher. Among the students participating were Kelly Fleischer, Darlene Sasina, Cindy Marino, Jennifer Lindell, and Paul Monroe.

November 1973

40 YEARS AGO

November 1983

30 YEARS AGO

The United States has an opportunity to right some historic wrongs—and reduce illegal immigration to its shores—by continuing to support democracy in Haiti, a Haitian exile told an Oneonta audience on Sunday. “A cultural oppression has existed for a long time,” said Pierre Leroy, who fled his native country 32 years ago and hopes to return when it becomes a democracy. “A small elite control the country culturally and also economically.” Leroy told about 25 people at the Universalist Unitarian Church that much of Haiti’s hope lies in exiled President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. The U.S. and the United Nations are pressuring Haiti’s military government to restore Aristide.

November 1993

20 YEARS AGO

While his drawings are nearly 500 years old, the ideas of Leonardo da Vinci can still impress children and adults. This was evident when the staff of the Yager Museum at Hartwick College welcomed 40 first-graders from Greater Plains Elementary School to an exhibit titled “The Inventions of Leonardo da Vinci.” “The classes make an annual trip to the museum,” said teacher Corinne Hahn. “They always have an exhibit we can fit into our curriculum.”

November 2003