Boy Scouts To Honor Seward On Retirement

Annual Banquet 12/4 At Otesaga

COOPERSTOWN – The Boy Scouts of America Leatherstocking Council will honor retiring state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, at its annual Leadership Dinner Friday, Dec. 4, at The Otesaga.

Due to COVID precautions, Senator Seward will be joining via a live and interactive video feed to receive the BSA’s Community Leadership Award.

The BSA Community Leadership Award is presented to those who exemplify in their daily lives the ideals of the Boy Scouts of America as expressed in the Scout Oath and Law.

The recipients are chosen for their outstanding community service as evidenced by the interest and leadership given to many worthwhile organizations as well as the respect and esteem to which they are held by their colleagues.

“This year’s program is a fitting tribute for Senator Seward,” said Leatherstocking Council board chairman Matthew Dziedzic of Allstate Insurance. “By attending this dinner, or sponsoring a program advertisement, you are ensuring our local Scouts are inspired to follow Senator Seward’s fine examples and become fine community leaders themselves one day; moreover, you are providing the Leatherstocking Council with critical funds to support our Scouts.”

The evening will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., with dinner and program at 6:45. A silent auction with a variety of items donated by area businesses will also be available.

Due to COVID precautions, seating is limited to fifty people. Individual tickets are $125; tables of eight available for $1,000 and include a half-page recognition in the event program.

For reservations, call James Hastie, director of development, at 315.735.4437, or email James.Hastie@scouting.org