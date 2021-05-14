Breaking: Bassett Healthcare announces shake up in top positions

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Bassett Healthcare announced Friday, May 14 that high levels of leadership in the company were departing from the company.

Ronette Wiley, vice president of operations and chief quality and experience officer, along with Donna Anderson, chief nursing officer and vice president of nursing, would be leaving their positions.

“We are appreciative of their contributions and many years service to our health system and wish them well in their future endeavors,” Dr. Tommy Ibrahim announced.

The letter went on to say how they would be using these departures as an opportunity to re-evaluate how to staff leadership positions.

Jeff Joyner, COO, will be taking on the role of interim leader for all operations. Joan MacDonald will be taking on the role of chief nursing leader along with her additional role as chief nursing officer.

Additionally, Cailin Purcell, vice president, will be serving as administrative liaison and Samantha Belden will be the interim chief quality and experience officer.

“Chance can be difficult, but it can also be an important catalyst for growth,” Ibrahim said. “We will be taking this opportunity to refocus our efforts on improving our culture, transparency, and accountability and truly becoming a values-driven, mission-oriented organization whose caregivers and practitioners are dedicated to our mission and live our values of courage, unity, and excellence.”