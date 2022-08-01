Letter from Jim Renckens

After 2 years going silent to regroup their organizational strategies, under new CEO Tommy Ibrahim, and the Bassett Healthcare —“Your call is very important to us please stay on the line your call…”—Network is emerging with a legacy driven ad campaign.

This new campaign—“This call is very important to us please stay on the…”—will highlight the accomplishments of its founder Dr. Mary Imogene Bassett, one ofthe first female medical directors in—“Your call is very important to us please stay…”—the United States. It is a wonderful opportunity to share the history of our beloved MIB hospital. We ,who spend much time at MIB have not been aware of how—“This call is very important to us please…”—important and ground breaking Dr. Bassett was.

When you add in Ayrelia Fox, the patron of A.O Fox Memorial Hospital and Judge A Lindset and Olive B. O’Connor — namesakes of O’Connor Hospital—“Your call is very important to us…”—in Delhi, New York founded in 1921.

Three pioneering women are the reason Bassett Healthcare Network today has such an impressive legacy —“Your call is very important to…”—of care and compassion.

I’ve loved Bassett since the 1970s BUT anyone new that calls Bassett and is introduced to the Network with —“Your call is very…”—and then waits 10-15-20-25-30 minutes for a real person who ‘might’ send you to another—“Your call is answered in the order it was received, you are caller number #2,416.”

After 100 years this is not acceptable.

Jim Renckens

Cooperstown