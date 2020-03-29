Brenda L. Utter, 63; Stricken By COVID-19

IN MEMORIAM

MORRIS – Brenda L. Utter, 63, of Morris, passed away unexpectedly following a brief and courageous battle with the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Brenda was born to the late Ralph and Mildred (McIntyre) Mitchell Sr. on Sept. 15, 1956, in Reading, Pa.

On July 31, 1976, she married Phillip C. Utter. They had a beautiful marriage of nearly 44 years.

She was employed by Preferred Mutual Insurance Company in New Berlin for most of her life. She enjoyed her trips to Turning Stone Casino to play bingo and always looked forward to vacationing in Outer Banks, North Carolina.

Brenda is survived by her loving husband, Phillip; sisters, Shirl Keator, Carol (Jack) Phalen, Susan (Chuck) Harp and Sharon (Pat) Anson; brothers, Ralph Mitchell Jr., Kevin (Billie) Mitchell, Robert (Lori) Mitchell and Joe (Melissa) Mitchell. She also leaves behind several caring nieces, nephews and cousins.

Brenda was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Don Keator.

Graveside services in Hillington Cemetery will be announced in Morris with Pastor John Buddle officiating.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Brenda’s family has entrusted her care to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris.

Condolences to her family may be made online at www.johnstonfh.com.