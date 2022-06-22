Briggs Pool opening July 1

Briggs Pool in Oneonta’s Wilber Park opens for the season July 1, from 1 until 6:45 p.m.

Those living within Oneonta’s city limits may enter free of charge but must have a park pass, available now at the Oneonta YMCA from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. and at the Wilber Welcoming Center beginning July 1. Residents should bring a photo ID with proof of residency, such as a utility bill, driver’s license, voter registration card, or copy of residential rental lease. The non-resident cost for admission is $1/child, $3/adult, or $8/family; a seasonal non-resident pass is also available.

The Oneonta Family YMCA will open Wilber swim lessons and SAWW registration for residents and non-residents on July 1; lesson registration will continue until all slots are full.

Contact the Oneonta Family YMCA at 607-432-0010 or visit www.oneontawmca.org for more information.