BRODOWSKI: Vasectomies in Deer Perhaps an Option?

Letter from Linda Brodowski

Regarding the deer overpopulation in the City of Oneonta: What about vasectomies? Yes, vasectomies. In New York City’s borough of Staten Island, the implementation of vasectomies reduced the deer population by 30 percent. I, for one, do not want to come across an injured deer on my property because some hunter couldn’t get the job done accurately or swiftly. Rambo-style measures are not impressive or intelligent. Maybe all the great minds involved in this population reduction solution would consider this alternative.

Linda Brodowski

Oneonta