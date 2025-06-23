Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bronson Announces Reelection Bid for Highway Super

HARTWICK—Keith Bronson, current highway superintendent for the Town of Hartwick, has announced his campaign for reelection. Running unopposed, Bronson brings years of experience, a deep understanding of local infrastructure, and a continued commitment to the safety and well-being of Hartwick residents, according to a press release.

“As someone who has lived and worked in Hartwick for many years, I understand the critical role our roads and infrastructure play in our daily lives,” said Bronson. “I’m committed to keeping our community safe and ensuring our department continues to grow in ways that serve residents responsibly and efficiently.”

Bronson’s priorities as highway superintendent include:

• A strong commitment to responsive service and open communication with residents.

• Fiscal responsibility, ensuring projects are managed effectively and taxpayer funds are used wisely.

• Long-term infrastructure planning, with a focus on improvements to roads, bridges and public safety.

Bronson emphasizes that infrastructure is not just about pavement—it’s about the health, safety and well-being of families who travel Hartwick’s roads every day.

“I’m running to continue serving the people of Hartwick with integrity, accountability and a clear vision for the future,” Bronson said. “Together, we can build a safer and stronger town.”

