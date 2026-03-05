Letter from M. Stanley Bugge

Let Us Not Be a Quiet Community

Democracy in Otsego County isn’t a spectator sport. The First Amendment doesn’t politely suggest that we may gather and petition our government—it guarantees it.

That guarantee applies on the sidewalks of Main Street, inside Village Hall, at county board meetings, and during school board public comment. When citizens assemble peacefully and demand answers, that isn’t disruption. That is constitutional order.

Let’s be clear: Peaceful assembly isn’t extremism and petitioning the government isn’t hostility. Bad actors on both sides have corrupted and obscured our rights. Why must the majority suffer for the wrongdoings of the minority? Writing letters, filing Freedom of Information Law requests, circulating petitions, organizing neighbors, speaking firmly to local officials; these are not acts of rebellion. They are protected acts of citizenship, and those who seek it.

Our government—like many others—derives its authority from the consent of the governed; consent requires participation; and participation requires the freedom to assemble and to press our grievances without intimidation or dismissal.

We don’t have to agree with every protest or every petition. But if we tolerate efforts to belittle and sideline lawful dissent because we dislike the message, we weaken protections that safeguard us all.

A quiet community isn’t necessarily a healthy one. A healthy community is one where residents can stand shoulder to shoulder, speak plainly and openly, and expect their elected officials to listen.

Our Constitution does not shrink at the county line and neither should our resolve to use it.

M. Stanley Bugge

Otego