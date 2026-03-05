Town Board Splits on Data Center Moratorium; Habitat for Humanity Seeks Tax Relief

By JAQUELYN CARLO

SUNY Institute for Local News

ONEONTA

The Town of Oneonta board narrowly rejected a motion to schedule a public hearing for a one-year moratorium on data centers during its monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 11, despite growing pressure from residents and a formal proposal from the town’s attorney.

The proposed moratorium, presented by attorney Chris McIlveen of Coughlin & Gerhart LLP, sought a 12-month prohibition on the construction and operation of data centers to allow the board time to evaluate land-use regulations. While newly elected Town Supervisor William Rivera Jr. urged immediate action, citing “urgency from the community,” the motion failed in a 3-2 vote.

Board members Joe Camarata, Brett Holleran, and Teresa DeSantis voted against the hearing, stating they had received the draft resolution only minutes before the meeting and required more time for review. Rivera and Deputy Supervisor Patricia Riddell Kent voted in favor.

The debate followed months of community pushback against Eco-Yotta Inc., a firm seeking to build what it describes as an agricultural research hub and AI research facility/center at 357 County Highway 9. Residents, however, expressed skepticism over the project’s true nature. Georgia B. Smith submitted a petition with approximately 680 signatures supporting the moratorium. Smith criticized the “shifting narratives” of the developers, noting that their energy use estimates have fluctuated widely in various filings.

Earlier in the evening, the board heard a presentation from Jerome Blechman, president of Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County. Blechman advocated for the town to opt into NY Assembly Bill A355C, a new state law signed by Governor Kathy Hochul that allows local authorities to tax subsidized homes based on their purchase price rather than fair market appraisal.

Blechman noted that Habitat houses, which typically sell for $80,000.00 to $130,000.00 based on family income, often quickly become unaffordable when taxed at full market value.

“The goal for Habitat for Humanity itself is simple: Everybody deserves a place to live,” Blechman said.

If the town chooses to opt-in to this legislation, there will be more moderation to taxes, he stated.

In other business, Rivera thanked the town’s Highway Department for its work during recent winter storms. Riddell Kent also highlighted recent updates to the town website, which she said now offers increased transparency for public applications.

Around 20 community members attended the Wednesday evening session.

The board is expected to revisit the data center moratorium resolution at its March 11 meeting.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Lab, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.