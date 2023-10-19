Letter from Matthew Burch

Benton Is Right Choice for Clerk

I am proud to support MacGuire Benton to serve as our next Otsego County clerk. I have personally known MacGuire for easily 15 years or more. His experience in both local government and business is not something to be taken lightly. Since MacGuire was young, he has always stood up to help others. As a registered Republican, there are a lot of issues MacGuire and I have debated over the years. What has always inspired me is his motivation for civil discussion and to find the best solution to a problem.

As a local first responder, I can also attest that when MacGuire served as a village board member, he always ensured our needs were met so we could continue to effectively served and protect the community. There are several reasons why MacGuire is the right candidate for this job. Two of the biggest reasons are his passion for service and his long list of qualifications and accomplishments. He has always put the best interest of people front and center in his work. I look forward to election day and hope you join me in supporting my friend MacGuire Benton.

Matthew Burch

Cooperstown