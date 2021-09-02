Burlington artist to give talk

Local artist Tom Nussbaum will present an Artist’s Talk at the Art Garage at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, at 689 Beaver Meadow Road near Cooperstown.

Nussbaum’s work has been exhibited in galleries and museums across the country and internationally.

Nussbaum has worked creatively since childhood. This show represents six decades of his work, beginning with the toys he invented in 1962 at age nine, and continues with a variety of colorful figurative and abstract work to his current series of inventive sculptures.

Originally from Minnesota, Nussbaum is now based in Burlington Flats and East Orange.

The show runs parallel to “The East Orange NJ Black Lives Matter Project” in the middle bay. That show features a five-minute documentary trailer about the creation of a 9,000 square foot mural, as well as artwork by five of the muralists, all women, who hail from the Newark area.

The shows are open Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (except Labor Day weekend, when they will be closed). Or text or phone call: 315-941-9607.