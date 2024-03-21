ROY KORTICK

(Photo provided) Dianne Kull, Yuki’s Legacy, 2022, 9×10.5×4, mixed media

(Photo provided) MEGAN ADAMS IRVING

(Photo provided)

Kull, Kortick Featured in Artist Panel Discussion

COOPERSTOWN—Two artists featured in the “Made in Middlefield Part I” exhibit, Roy Kortick and Dianne Kull, will participate in a free panel discussion at the Art Garage on Friday, March 22 at 4 p.m. The event will be moderated by Megan Adams Irving, artist, curator and arts factotum. Doors open at 3 p.m.

This Friday’s talk is the final program in association with the Art Garage’s current group exhibition, “Made in Middlefield Part 1,” which features works by artists with a local connection via Middlefield and is on view through March 30. Seating for the panel discussion is limited and reservations are recommended. Visitors are reminded to park on the gallery grounds.

“Made in Middlefield Part I” features a diverse range of paintings, textiles and assemblages by 12 artists in Middlefield, the largest township in the county. Whether part-time residents, recent transplants or descendants of families who have been in the community for generations, these artists have planted roots in the area and use these roots to ground their artistic practices, organizers said. The exhibition is open every Saturday in March from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and daily by appointment, by calling or e-mailing (315) 941-9607.

Kull will discuss her box art assemblages of found objects. Kortick will talk about his frescos and more, which present idiosyncratic, repeated visual elements. Moderator Irving will guide the commentary and invite questions from the audience.

Other artists whose work is featured in this exhibit are Lewis Danielski, Darius Homayounpour, Merri Hubbell, Martha Sharer, Mary Welch, Ada Yonenaka and Steven Ziglar. Sydney Waller, Art Garage founding director, is the curator.

A second Middlefield-focused exhibition, “Made in Middlefield Part II,” will open in April—featuring photography, sculpture and more—by Middlefield’s accomplished artists.

The Art Garage, now in its 13th year of serving the community, is located at 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For more information, e-mail leartgarage@gmail.com or call (607) 547-5327.