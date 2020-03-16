Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › BUT, FIRST, CALL HOTLINE: 1 (607) 547-5555 Drive-Thru Tests At Bassett BUT, FIRST, CALL HOTLINE: 1 (607) 547-5555 Drive-Thru Tests At Bassett 03/16/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News BUT, FIRST, CALL HOTLINE: 1 (607) 547-5555 Drive-Thru Tests At Bassett Before you do anything, call the Coronavirus Hotline, 1-(607) 547-5555. But Bassett Hospital is promoting its drive-thru testing for Coronavirus. The testing involves taking a mouth swab, which lends itself to this approach – and keeps possibly infected people out of the hospital proper. At Friday’s press conference, where President Trump announced the National Emergency, CEOs of Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Target all said they would set aside space in their parking lots for similar testing sites. (AllOTSEGO.com)