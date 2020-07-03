Buttermann Wins Assembly Primary

OFFICIAL TALLY EXPECTED MONDAY

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Dan Buttermann has won the Democratic primary in the 121st District, the candidate confirmed a few minutes ago, although he said the numbers are not “official” until the count of Otsego County absentee ballots is completed Monday.

That was echoed by his campaign manager, Martha Moore, Cazenovia, who added, “His opponent” – Hamilton farmer Corey Mosher – “has conceded. Dan is ahead. He won Oneida. Madison County was close. His opponent won it, but it was not enough to overcome (Buttermann’s) lead.”

While the Otsego County absentee count is not complete, it is expected Buttermann, an Oneontan, will win the county, she said.

“We look forward to a robust campaign against John Salka,” said Moore, looking ahead to the fall.

Salka, a first-term Republican from Brookfield, echoed Moore, saying “we look forward to a good, strong debate and discussion” during the fall campaign. Election Day is Nov. 3.

“Dan’s worked very hard for it,” he continued. “And that’s coming from someone who’s worked very hard for it, too.”

He added: “I’ve said consistently: No matter who decided to run against me, it doesn’t change a thing we are doing. We are working hard every day for the citizens of the 121st, to make sure they are safe. If that satisfies voters from our district, then I know my work will pay off,” he said.

Election Day was June 23, but, due to the coronavirus threat, mail-in absentee ballots had been sent to all eligible voters. Mail-in ballots had to be postmarked June 23, and the Board of Elections had to wait a week, until June 30, to ensure all ballots were in hand before the count could begin.

It began Thursday, but apparently there were too many absentee ballots – not just in the Buttermann-Mosher race, but in the Republican congressional primary between Kyle Van De Water and Ola Hawatme of Dutchess County, and the 12-candidate Democratic presential primary – to complete the count in one day.

Because of the Fourth of July weekend, the Board of Elections was closed today, delaying the count until Monday.

In 2018, Buttermann challenged the longterm incumbent, Assemblyman Bill Magee of Nelson, in Madison County. The two men tied in Otsego, but Magee won the district overall, 59 to 41 percent. Salka, also of Madison County, then defeated Magee in the fall.